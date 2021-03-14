Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

In a pandemic, Navajo community steps up for its vulnerable

items.[0].image.alt
Felicia Fonseca/AP
Raymond Clark stands in front of his makeshift washing station in his home in Teesto, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Teesto workers, health representatives, volunteers and neighbors keep close tabs on another to ensure the most vulnerable citizens get the help they need. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Virus Outbreak Navajo Nation
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 15:03:50-04

TEESTO, Ariz. (AP) — A strong sense of community and taking care of one another has come to the aid of people like Raymond Clark on the Navajo Nation.

The 71-year-old painter lives alone, without running water or transportation in the community of Teesto.

He's content paying for wood deliveries, chipping in for gas money for a ride to town and carrying jugs to fill up at a water station.

But sometimes, those things come to him.

Officials at the Teesto Chapter House say they have even more of a duty now during a pandemic to ensure their most vulnerable residents get what they need to stay safe and at home.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.