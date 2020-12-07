ICU beds nearing capacity on Navajo Nation as virus surges

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being are used as COVID-19 cases surge and warned the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said there are few options to transport patients to other regional hospitals that are near full capacity. The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the virus. Officials reported 177 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus as of Sunday.

