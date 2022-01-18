How to get free at-home COVID tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID’s fast spreading Omicron variant has cranked up demand for COVID tests. The Federal Government’s about to start sending out tests for free. KGUN 9 On Your Side has more on how to get the tests.

If you’ve tried to at-home tests at a drug store you know they are a hot commodity—they can be hard to find and if you do find them you can easily spend more than $20 for them. But as of now, your insurance company is required to cover the cost, and in a few days the Federal Government will send you tests for free.

As of last Saturday, the Federal Government is requiring your health insurance to either pay up front for a take-home test, or reimburse you.

The requirement covers up to eight individual tests per person, per month.

Reimbursement under this plan does not apply to tests bought before last Saturday.

Insurance companies can require you to go to certain providers to get full reimbursement but even if you go outside the preferred provider network, they’re still required to reimburse up to $12 per test.

There is no limit to coverage for the number of regular tests you take at a clinic or pharmacy.

Starting Wednesday you'll be able to order tests direct from the Federal Government through a site called CovidTests.gov. There’s no charge for the tests and no charge for shipping.

The test by mail program allows four tests per home address. The Biden Administration says the test should be shipped seven to twelve days after the order comes in.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: