How Ft. Huachuca fights COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Discipline and adaptability are keys to life in the military. Both are crucial to how the Army’s Fort Huachuca has responded to COVID-19.

At Fort Huachuca, B Troop of the 4th Cavalry Regiment remembers the post’s history as an outpost on the old frontier. Friday the troopers rode to raise morale at an Army installation at the modern frontiers of intelligence and communications.

Now, Fort Huachuca is in a fight against COVID-19 Major General Laura Potter commands Fort Huachuca. Its mission is to teach intelligence skills to better understand your adversary--and those skills apply to fighting the virus.

“How is it taking advantage of the way we as an American population behave? So, there are some kind of analogies to how Intel analysts think about this, and then being able to look at those measures that we can put in place that are most effective to denying that enemy the ability to spread around Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista and Cochise County.“

Many incoming soldiers arrive by charter jet to the post’s own airfield.The charter allows more distancing on the plane. Soldiers wear masks and have plenty of access to soap, water and sanitizer.

For times when soldiers might go off post, General Potter’s issued orders to travel no more than 60 miles. That reduces the chance to pick up or spread the virus.

To reduce people in the health center, pharmacy service is drive-up now.

Health Center Commander Lieutenant Colonel Wendy Gray says the Army had a pandemic plan before the virus broke out but soldiers know plans must adapt once the battle is on.

“The soldiers that we have here on ground have been great, very adaptable to the ever changing environment that we've thrown them in. We have what the CG (Commanding General) will call a bubble that we sort of created around them, giving them some leeway but definitely some precautions that we have put in place.”

And that should help Fort Huachuca live up to its mission and still keep soldiers safe.

