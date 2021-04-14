Hot weather brings changes for Kino drive-thru vaccine site

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With weather heating up, the Kino COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site will be delivering its last doses next month, Pima County said Tuesday.

This vaccination site managed by Banner will administer its last vaccine doses May 14 before closing permanently. For the rest of April, hours will be adjusted on April 14 from 7 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday, according to Pima County. If appointments need to be changed, patients will be contacted by Banner to be notified.

After April 17, the site will only give second doses, according to Pima County. In preparation for the change, on April 12, the county opened an indoor facility on the north side of Ajo Way at Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) to administer both, first and second dose appointments. Those appointments can be scheduled online through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

According to Pima County, this site has administered over 140,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines since beginning vaccinations in December 2020.

"We're grateful to Banner for their collaboration with Pima County in getting so many shots in arms quickly and efficiently," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "The County exceeded its early vaccination goals and has worked with partners to expand indoor operations and keep the momentum going."

For more information about registration or vaccines, click here.

RELATED:

