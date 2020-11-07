Menu

Hospital official: Limit Thanksgiving crowd to curb COVID

Tips for keeping everyone safe from COVID-19 this holiday season
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 15:17:04-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A top official of Arizona's largest hospital chain is urging residents to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by considering alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving get-togethers.

Dr. Marjorie Bessell of Banner Health acknowledged Saturday that's "asking a lot" but she said congregating in large groups and close contact with people outside of immediate households puts people at risk.

The state on Saturday reported 2,621 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths. Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Arizona since late September and throughout October. Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July.

