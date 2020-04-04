TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday the state has agreed with Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state of Arizona over the next 12 months.

According to a press release from Ducey's office, once the maks are produced, the Arizona Department of Health Services will deliver them to county health departments for further distribution to health, safety, and emergency response workers.

I’m grateful to Honeywell for stepping up and partnering with Arizona to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines. This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like. Honeywell is setting the example for others to follow, and we’ll continue forging additional private-sector partnerships to get our medical professionals the supplies and resources they need. Gov. Ducey

The agreement follows Monday's announcement by Honeywell that it will add manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix to produce N95 face masks. Honeywell says it's looking to hire around 500 workers at the Phoenix facility in order to manufacture the masks for healthcare workers and others on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

We at Honeywell are moving quickly to expand our production capacity for N95 masks globally and are pleased to partner with the state of Arizona. Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and Honeywell is proud of our role in providing essential equipment to the first responders and medical professionals we are relying on during this crisis. Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer Darius Adamczyk

RELATED: Honeywell hiring 500 workers to produce N95 masks in Phoenix