Honeywell hiring 500 workers to produce N95 masks in Phoenix

Posted: 8:28 AM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 11:28:18-04
(credit: Honeywell/Twitter)
Honeywell facility in Phoenix
Honeywell facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Honeywell facility in Arizona is announcing plans to ramp up production of materials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honeywell says it's looking to hire around 500 workers at the Phoenix facility in order to manufacture N95 masks for healthcare workers and others on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

The company says that facility currently manufactures components for aerospace technology. Honeywell is also ramping up similar production of personal protective equipment (PPE) at its Rhode Island facility.

Between both facilities, Honeywell says it will be able to produce 20 million N95 masks per month, which it will send to the federal government's strategic stockpile to be distributed throughout the country.

