Home gyms grow as virus closes commercial gyms

TUCSON, Ariz. - A lot of people dedicated to exercise had no place to go when virus precautions closed the gyms. So they’re setting up their own gyms at home.

At Play It Again Sports Chris Golembiewski says so many people are coming in to buy their own exercise gear, he’s selling everything he can get.

“Weights, ellipticals, treadmills, everything's really sold fast because everybody is stuck at home.”

Play It Again Sports depends on the people who give up on exercise gear, bringing it in to sell it. Golembiewski says since COVID, almost nobody’s selling.

“They are keeping it at home, so they can use it. And the other problem is getting equipment online you can't get equipment shipped to us. We got stuff that's been backordered for five months now.”

But there is still gear to consider. Deb McQueen is looking for a machine to help her exercise and still stay out of the heat. The question is, will she go to the gym when the gyms open again?

She says, “I don't know it depends on where society goes and what happens with the world. I'm enjoying working out independently so it might be a permanent change for me.”

Karen Montgomery says a home gym covers only part of the reason she goes to a regular gym.

“I think the gym is also social as well. You have your classes you take and so on and so forth so it was a big part of my everyday life so it was a big disappointment.”

She says when the gyms reopen maybe she’ll split her time between a gym full of people and a private gym in her home.