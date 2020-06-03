Have you noticed fewer people wearing masks?

TUCSON, Ariz. — The CDC continues to recommend wearing cloth coverings in public places where social distancing is not an option. But some people say they’ve notice that trend is on the decline in Pima County.

They’ve even noticed employees at restaurants disregarding the guidelines.

“I had to go into the McDonald's itself and out of six employees only one was wearing a mask and no one was wearing gloves,” said Nancy Neal.

Neal says she wears a mask to keep others safe. Despite her own feelings, she understands why some people may have given up wearing theirs.

“I think personally it’s so excruciating with what’s going on in the country people are overwhelmed.”

Some shoppers we talked to say they just go with the flow.

“I’m good with whatever people want to do,” said Kristin Finley.

Finley says she will wear a mask to make others feel comfortable but says the health of immune compromised individuals is their own responsibility.

“I think if you are concerned about your immune system you should probably not be going to those places,” said Finley.

The Pima County board of supervisors passed 17 requirements for restaurants a few weeks ago. The county code included the chance of fines, but a few days later they dialed back the regulations taking away fines and softening some of the requirements.

The Pima County Health Department sent us a statement saying they continue to encourage people to wear face coverings. It goes on to say that establishments who don’t follow requirements can be identified on the Pima County website as “Not in Compliance”.

“I think we are all going to be exposed to the virus at some point or another and we have to figure out how to live our lives,” said Finley.

With no threat of fines, it appears people and businesses can make their own choices about wearing masks.

“We just have to hope everyone is taking this seriously and I don’t think some people are,” said Neal.