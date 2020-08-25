Harkins Theatres in Arizona set to reopen Aug. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. — Harkins Theatres announced Tuesday all locations in Arizona are set to reopen to the public for the Ultimate Moviegoing experience Friday, August 28.

During opening weekend, theatres will be showing new films including; Marvel’s The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe and the 10th Anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking film, Inception.

Theatres will show recent films that were cut short, along with some classic movies priced at $5. Warner Brothers’ much-anticipated Tenet will open with special early access screenings beginning Monday, August 31.

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “I will be there opening night and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the movies!” said Harkins.

Harkins will be reopening with new safety protocols that follow public health officials, medical experts, industry partners, and local authorities, which are expected to meet guidance from the CDC, governmental health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Harkins new safety protocols include:

Face coverings required for the Harkins team and for guests (except while eating/drinking in seats)

If a guest does not have a face covering, one will be available at the theatre

Guests that do not want to wear a face covering will be asked to wait and return to the movies when governmental public health mandates have relaxed

Added cleaning staff and further enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the theatre and all touchpoints

Daily health checks for team members

Social distancing required throughout the entire theatre environment

Reserved seating in all theatres

Reduced and socially distant seating between every pair of seats

Staggered showtimes to reduce the number of guests in the lobby

Safety shields at all guest interaction points

Harkins Loyalty Cups will be refilled utilizing a new paper cup (all other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice)

Increased fresh air, hospital-grade MERV 13 air filters, and HEPA filtered vacuums will be used in all auditoriums

Sanitizer stations conveniently available throughout the theatre

“In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “After nearly six months, we are so happy and deeply grateful to our team and our valued guests for the opportunity to carefully begin our return to deliver on this mission again,” said Bowers.

For more information about Harkins Theatres plans for reopening, click here.