Graduations in the Age of COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. - High school graduations are another part of routine life ripped away by the coronavirus; but school districts are working on ways to have some sort of ceremony.

At TUSD headquarters the virus has forced them to re-think how they do a wide range of district functions---one of the most emotional decisions will be how to handle graduations.

Last month as Cholla High Student Jorge Bustamante picked up a laptop to study from home

He worried the virus response will rob him of something he worked hard for.

“I’m a senior and I really wanted my graduation to be special. I wanted to graduate with friends and everything but I’m guessing we’re not going to be having this anymore.”

In a news briefing Friday, Tucson School Superintendent Doctor Gabriel Trujillo repeated his promise to hold graduations--- but the question is how.

He’s taking suggestions from students and school staffs.

Possibilities include what he knows is a slim chance graduations could happen on time.

Here says, “And that you know, graduation on May 20, might still actually be a go. I’m not too confident in that.”

Other possibilities include pushing graduations to June and moving to an indoor location to stay out of the weather.

Another idea is a ceremony tailored to social distancing.

“Where no more than 10 students at a time, would be able to gather on a stage have their names, read, be socially distanced apart, allow their families into the auditorium. And that's it, and then have them exit and then have another group of 10.”

Doctor Trujillo is taking ideas until Wednesday. He’s set a May First deadline to decide what to do.

