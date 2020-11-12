Governor Ducey urging people to wear a mask as cases spike

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey is urging people to wear a mask and to be careful amid the surging coronavirus outbreak. He released a video on Tuesday just over two minutes long.

“All our actions have impacts on people’s lives in so many ways,” he said.

It’s not a mandate, only a simple message.

“Wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, wash your hands. Stay home when you are sick.”

COVID-19 cases are surging in Arizona while the holidays quickly approach. Ducey is making clear that it is not the time to relax when it comes to pandemic safety.

“I know it’s been a long year, and we all want to go back to normal, but that’s not in the cards right now.”

Stay at home orders have long been lifted and gatherings of fewer than 50 people are currently legal. The choice right now is up to the individual.

"Gatherings with family and friends from outside of your household are no safer than going to the grocery store, protect yourself and them, by wearing a mask I can’t stress this enough.”

Ducey says hope is on the horizon in the form of a successful vaccine. But until then he says it's up to all of us to re-dedicate ourselves to our best behaviors.

"These are simple steps and as we’ve seen they can make a big difference.”

Arizona is reporting a daily average of 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.