Governor Ducey lifts one of the many COVID-19 restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Governor Doug Ducey says Arizona is prepared.

That is the message he shared as he announced lifting one of the many COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Ducey has taken the first step to getting things back to business, by resuming elective surgeries, in medical facilities who have demonstrated capacity.

“Not only does it say stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. It also says return stronger,” said Governor Ducey when talking about the stay-at-home order.

He says the goal of the stay-at-home order is to come out better than ever.

“When we headed into this pandemic, our state was the strongest state economically in the nation. If we do this right, and we do it responsibly and properly we can be the strongest state in the nation leading out of this pandemic,” he added.

Though Governor Ducey says that will require a team effort; maintaining good hygiene practices and staying home as much as possible.

At this time the stay at home order will remain in effect until April 30th, unless it is extended.

“It’s not lost on me that next Friday is May 1st. So we’re going to be visiting next week as we make decisions,” he added.

The options surrounding the order include letting it expire, extending it in its current form, or modifying it with changes that reflect Arizona's current situation.

As far as testing goes, the Governor says we are right on track.

“We’ve conducted 56,601 tests in Arizona,” he said.

There are more to come.

The University of Arizona and the state have partnered to make an additional 250,000 antibody tests. The state has also partnered with Sonora Quest to make 1,000 - 3,000 tests per day.

In terms of hospital bed space, ventilators and personal protective equipment, Governor Ducey says Arizona is in the green.

“We are making some progress and we do not want to lose that ground as we begin to make some decisions moving forward,” he added while asking people to be patient.

The Governor says now it’s a wait and see approach, as experts determine whether the extended precautions will continue to lower the curve come April 30th.

