Gov. Ducey's new executive order affects local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In light of Governor Ducey’s recent order, indoor dine-in capacity has been limited to less than 50% -- it is already affecting local businesses, like Casa Sanchez.

Reynaldo Sanchez Jr. is the owner of Casa Sanchez Mom’s Mexican Food.

He says he didn’t think things for his business could get any worse,until the recent order went into effect.

“Is this really happening? It’s happening, and we’ve got a long way to go,” he told KGUN9.

Sanchez says in his 40 years in the restaurant business, he’s never experienced anything quite like this.

“I have to kind of pinch myself when I’m driving to work and I see those COVID signs on the freeway,” he added.

He says business is slow as it is— and the added restrictions aren’t helping.

“It’s been very difficult. You kinda hope to be able to make rent, and payroll, and pay all of your overhead,” said Sanchez.

The order to limit dining capacity comes after an explosion in Arizona coronavirus cases in June, following the lift of the stay-at-home order in mid-May.

“We’ve set up our tables where there’s actually some tables out between tables to have everyone in their own little barriers for their own little areas,” he said.

And while Sanchez says he’s taking all the necessary precautions, he feels it’s hard to keep track of the changing mandates— something that’s taking him on a financial and emotional rollercoaster.

“To prepare yourself to come to work everyday knowing that they could, within a day's notice, shut you down and only go back to take out and carry out,” said Sanchez.

He also says he wishes there was more financial help for businesses during this time of uncertainty.

“I feel like we’re left high and dry because there are no other alternatives to get funding to keep my business open,” he told KGUN9.

Overall he feels these limitations will help lower the curve and get Arizonans back on track.

“We have a long ways to go...I believe if everyone works together we have a chance of this working out,” he said.