Tucson teachers host 'motor march,' demanding safe return to school

TUCSON, Ariz. — Teachers in Tucson took part in another protest in the city Wednesday.

They decorated their cars with messages that call on campuses to remain closed until it's safe to return. The educators say the risk of COVID-19 infection remains too high for them right now.

Classes are set to resume in Arizona public schools on Aug. 17.

The "motor march" drove through streets on the south side and in downtown Tucson, calling on lawmakers -- especially Gov. Ducey -- to close schools and fund remote learning.

"We're just really trying to draw attention and get people to notice that we have absolutely no reason to go back to school right now, especially in Arizona," said educator Rachel Johnson, who took part in Wednesday's protest. "It's absolutely not safe."

The motor march ended at the top of "A" Mountain.