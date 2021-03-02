Gov. Ducey receives COVID-19 vaccine in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State-run vaccination sites began offering vaccination appointments to those aged 55-64 years old Tuesday, including Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governor, who is 56, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at State Farm Stadium. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ administered the vaccine to the governor.

"Arizonans age 55 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccine," the governor posted on Twitter. "The more of us who get it, the faster chance we have at beating #COVID19 and getting back to normalcy."

Ducey previously said he would get the vaccine as soon as he was eligible, but promised not to "cut the line."

According to the latest data from the AZDHS, more than 1.2 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 17.3% of the population.

You can find out if you're eligible for vaccination, find vaccination sites near you and schedule an appointment on the AZDHS website.

