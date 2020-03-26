Gospel Rescue Mission launches "Blessings to go"

Tucson, Ariz. - Starting today Gospel Rescue mission is helping out with emergency resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting today, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, we will be launching the “Blessings…to Go” event to serve those suffering from a lack of resources during this tough time. This is a drive-through event to distribute food bags and more to those in great need. This event will continue every week day through Good Friday on April 10th.

As always, Gospel Rescue Mission, continues to serve the homeless in our community every day of the year with life-transforming programs. However, they also serve those who live paycheck to paycheck by providing them with basic necessities of life to help keep them from the brink of homelessness. Gospel Rescue Mission is located at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. on the corner of Palo Verde and Michigan.

Guests should enter from Michigan for this drive-thru service. Non-perishable food items, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and diapers may also be dropped off at “Blessings…to go.” This event is free and for anyone in need.