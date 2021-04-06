Gallego: Phoenix's mask mandate will continue despite Ducey's rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced Tuesday the city's mask mandate will continue despite Governor Ducey's recent rollback on COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Gallego says she stands with the majority of the Phoenix City Council who agree that the governor’s decision to order cities to abandon mask requirements is a "case of government overreach."

FULL COVERAGE: COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

"The governor’s order has caused tremendous confusion, particularly for local businesses. I’ve spoken to many business owners who want to do the right thing but don’t know why they have to do it alone. They’ve been pushed into the position of having to defend their masking policies with no help or backup from local government. That is wrong," Gallego said.

Gallego says she is basing her decision on various health experts confirming masks are the best technique for staying ahead of COVID-19, and are the best and fastest way to fully reopen and recover.