Fully vaccinated don't need masks outdoors per CDC guidance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fully vaccinated people are taking a step towards normalcy with new Center for Disease Control guidance.

The agency says those inidividuals can safely go without masks in most outdoor circumstances except for crowded events.

The Buttes at Reflections wedding venue has noticed guest lists getting longer and more celebrations, thanks to more people getting vaccinated.

“It’s nice to see people are ready to get back to the way of living,” said Event Manager Hannah Gray.

Gray says it is nice to see people enjoying themselves after a very tough year.

“We had to postpone 70 weddings,” she said. “It is supposed to be for the couples the best day of their lives, it was hard to postpone it and hurt us in the meantime.”

The CDC has given fully vaccinated people the green light to go without masks outdoors in most cases except for big events.

Those outdoor occasions include dining outdoors with unvaccinated friends, running outside, or attending a small gathering with relatives who may or may not be vaccinated.

Gray says her venue includes outdoor seating and says she has noticed people being more comfortable at receptions recently.

“We keep seeing more couples coming in, more groups coming in, more lenient, vaccinated, it’s nicer it's an upbeat fun time,” she said.

The new guidance also includes other things the fully vaccinated can start doing.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested or self-quarantine.

And if you have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from other people or get tested unless you have symptoms.

For most indoor activities like going to get a haircut or the store, the CDC still says it is safest to wear a mask.

“We’re still following all our CDC guidelines, and it's up to the discretion of our couples, but it's nice to see that things are not so tight like it used to be,” said Gray.

While the pandemic is clearly not over yet, Gray says people getting vaccinated are giving them hope for a safer and more fun future.