Free Southern Arizona hotline to help with mental illness during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A free hotline in Southern Arizona is available for anyone struggle with mental illness or substance use during the pandemic.

The HOPE Warm Line is a confidential, non-emergency phone line for any adult living in Southern Arizona.

This free service offers access to peer support operators who have first-hand knowledge living with mental illness or substance use. Callers may talk about life challenges, explore community resources, and/or talk about their own mental health concerns with professionals who understand and know how to navigate community resources.

Being stuck in quarantine can worsen symptoms, HOPE warm line program manager Michael Van Story said.

"Depression and anxiety worsen when you’re isolating and cutting yourself off from social supports and activities that normally would decrease those symptoms," Van Story said.

He said HOPE Warm Line staff are certified Peer Support Specialists who are trained to handle inquiries from members of the community and direct them to appropriate services.

"We’re an ear for someone that may not have someone else to talk too," Van Story said. "We provide resources for people that may not know where to get them."

The Warm Line is open 7 Days a Week, 365 Days a Year from 8 a.m. -10 p.m. to anyone living in Southern Arizona, regardless of insurance coverage.

Call 520-770-9909 in Pima County or 844-733-9912 (all other Southern Arizona counties).