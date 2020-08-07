Menu

Free drive-thru, pop-up Pima County coronavirus testing sites offered Aug. 11-19

Pima County Health Department
The Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs are offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing for areas of the county that have had limited testing availability.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-07 15:49:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — PIMA COUNTY, August 7, 2020 – The Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs are offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing for areas of the county that have had limited testing availability.

Testing hours and locations include:

  • 10 a.m. - 3p.m. Aug. 11, Ajo High School, 111 N. Well Road.
  • 2-6 p.m. Aug. 12, Robles Junction Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Way.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 13, Wheeler Taft Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive.
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14, Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center 2980 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 15, Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 16, Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17, Rillito Racetrack 4502 N. 1st Ave.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18, Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Road.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19, Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Registration is recommended. To do so, click here.

