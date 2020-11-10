Free COVID-19 testing in Pima County before the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. — Cases are on the rise and the holidays are right around the corner. Pima County is trying to get the word out about free COVID-19 testing to help protect your loved ones.

“On Thursday we’ll be on at Thomas Jay Regional Park which is on the southside and Friday we’ll be at Summit View Elementary School,” said Program Manager Jess Seline.

Anyone 5 years of age or older can get tested. You don't need a doctor's note or to even be showing symptoms. The PCR test will tell you if you have an active infection.

“The antibody test shows if you ever had COVID. We are not doing that, we are doing antigen test which I understand sounds similar, but the antigen test will tell you if you have an active COVID infection,” Seline said.

Seline says healthy people should consider getting tested because asymptomatic people can still transmit the virus to others.

“Our big push right now especially with the holidays coming up is keeping your family safe," She said. "So that is really a huge motivator so if you know you are positive for COVID you might not do the same travel or expose the people you love the most for the holidays.”

If your test comes back negative, remember you can still catch COVID any point.

"We are still recommending even if you have that test and its negative, to still do the basics, wash hands, wear a mask and social distancing as well," she said.

Temporary sites need to send their tests out to a lab. So, expect to wait three to five business days for results.

Here’s a link to more locations and times, and check out the map below for locations of the new testing sites.