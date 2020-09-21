Free COVID-19 saliva testing Sep. 20

TUCSON, Ariz. — City of Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik alongside Rescue Me Wellness is offering free COVID-19 saliva testing Sunday, September 20.

After a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at student high rises west of the University of Arizona campus, according to a letter sent from Councilman Steve Kozachik. Testing showed that for every one person who tests positive -- is infecting between two and three other individuals.

The private management of the high rises has made it clear that they value their brand more highly than the public health of this community. Many of us feel a different set of priorities. Acting on that, I will once again be working with Rescue Me Wellness offering free COVID-19 saliva tests to anyone who comes by our testing locations this Sunday evening. Steve Kozachik

The testing site will be from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. located outside the entry of the Hub at Tucson and Urbane, 1011 N. Tyndall Ave.

Those living in the high rises, UArizona students and faculty or staff, employees in the area, community members are all encouraged to get tested. Test results will be reported back to individuals being tested by the end of the day Tuesday.