FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - Fort Huachuca is limiting visitors to those who live in the area.

Only those who live within 60 miles of the fort and have an active duty service member or resident sponsor will be allowed to visit.

The fort is 74 miles from the Tucson metro area.

Those who live outside the area can request an exception to the policy through the chain of command via the Senior Commander.

Others with post access, such as a Retired ID card, will still be allowed to visit the fort.