Football paused at Desert Vista HS after potential COVID-19 exposure

TEMPE, AZ — More than 100 football players have had to pause all activities after more than a dozen players were exposed to COVID-19. This comes after several positive cases were reported at Desert Vista High School.

A spokesperson for the Tempe Union High District said that as a result of "positives on the team" and potential exposure, both the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will be paused until Monday, Aug. 9th.

There are a total of 65 players on the Varsity team that may have been exposed, and another 40 on the JV team.

According to a COVID-19 dashboard on the district's website, there are nine active cases at Desert Vista High School, but it's unclear how many of those cases are on the football team.

In total, six players tested positive and 16 players were quarantined due to exposure, according to a spokesperson for the district.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths related to the virus.