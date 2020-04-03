Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Food Bank sees 120% growth in demand since COVID-19 crisis hit Arizona

Posted: 5:48 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 09:45:09-04
items.[0].videoTitle
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says it has seen a 120% growth in demand over the last few weeks.
Bonus food items distributed at Tucson food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says it has seen a 120% growth in demand over the last few weeks.

Leaders say some people getting donations have never gotten help before, but are in need because of recent job or hour cuts.

The food bank says in all, demand is up about three times than what it was in late February and March.

The C.E.O. of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says state and federal resources were granted and will help soon, but help is still needed from the community.

"We're here to serve. We do need community support. We are getting a lot of donations at communityfoodbank.org and people are helping. We need to be able to pay for trucks and fuel and people and food and so all of that support is terribly needed in this high demand," says Michael McDonald.

Right now, the food bank is not accepting community food donations for safety reasons. Monetary donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.