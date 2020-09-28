Menu

Flagstaff extends rent relief at airport by 3 more months

Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-28 15:21:58-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff is extending a reprieve for tenants occupying the city’s airport. The Arizona Daily Sun reported Sunday that the Flagstaff City Council voted 4-3 to grant another three months of rent relief for airlines at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

The relief program to ease the burden caused by the pandemic was due to end this week. Some of the companies asking for rent relief included American and United Airlines as well as car rental companies.

They had asked for six more months. City officials estimate the three-month extension will mean a loss of $310,000. Airport officials say travel at the airport is down to 38% of what it is normally.

