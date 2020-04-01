Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
Posted: 4:08 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated:2020-04-01 20:38:00-04
By:
The Associated Press
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
The US Naval Ship Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship is expected to help take the load off Los Angeles area hospitals as they treat coronavirus patients. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there amid the coronovirus crisis.
The locomotive crashed through a series of barriers before coming to rest more than 250 yards from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday. Nobody was hurt.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Eduardo Moreno was charged with one count of train wrecking. It wasn't known if he has an attorney.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.