Federal money at stake in vaccine mandate, UArizona president says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last Friday, the University of Arizona said it would require COVID-19 shots for faculty, staff, and students who work for the university.

University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins says even with Governor Ducey and state law banning vaccine mandates for state workers, UArizona had to comply with the federal vaccine mandate or lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts.

Dr. Robert Robbins "We anticipated this coming back in the summer, we've been having discussions with the legislature, with the governor with the other universities with our ABOR regents, about this and when it happened, we were ready to act and that's what we've done."

University employees must show proof of vaccination by December 8. Dr. Robbins says some exemptions will apply, but the university is still working out what penalties will be for employees who have no exemptions, and still fail to get vaccinated.