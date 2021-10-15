Watch
University of Arizona to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Megan Meier
Since January, over 230,000 COVID-19 shots have been given out at the University of Arizona.
University of Arizona COVID-19 Vaccine POD
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 15, 2021
The University of Arizona — the largest employer in the city of Tucson — is requiring all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

In an email to employees Friday, Univeristy of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said the move is a reaction to an executive order from President Joe Biden. The order requires organizations that contract with the federal government — including the university — must require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The University has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment, and educational efforts, and already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement," the email from Robbins says.

Robbins says UArizona employees must submit documentation proving they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Employees can also request medical or religious exemptions to the mandate.

