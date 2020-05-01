Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

FDA allows emergency use of drug for coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ben Margot/AP
Gilead Sciences headquarters are seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Foster City, Calif. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that data from a coronavirus drug trial testing Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir showed "quite good news." (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
FDA allows emergency use of drug for coronavirus
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 16:03:21-04

U.S. regulators will allow emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration acted Friday after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug remdesivir shortened the time to recovery for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that’s not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.