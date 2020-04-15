Fans demand refunds from Ticketmaster on events affected by COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, AZ — Stadiums across the country are empty because of the coronavirus pandemic and now ticket holders are demanding refunds because of stay at home orders. Thousands of outraged event fans have been flooding the Ticketmaster Facebook page in search of answers about refunds and schedule changes. Some post claim that getting a refund has become impossible. The frustration is building as they wait to find out if an event is canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. Wendi Bradshaw tells KGUN9 that her husband spent hundreds of dollars on tickets to an Alan Jackson concert set for April 25th in Phoenix, but the event was postponed and moved to October 26th. Bradshaw says Ticketmaster should make exceptions for people who can't go because of the state of the nation and give refunds to those who need it.

"Even if they are going to delay the time frame for the event until later on they should give refunds. What if I were an individual with respiratory issues or something like that they're not even offering that," Bradshaw said.

KGUN 9 tried to get a statement from Ticketmaster and representatives denied our request. Instead they sent links to their ticket refund policy.

It basically states that if future events are still scheduled you will be contacted with updates on cancellations and alternate dates. The policy also says you will get an automatic refund for canceled events, adding that right now due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations refunds can take 30 days to process. If event organizers are offering refunds the link will be posted on your Ticketmaster account.

"Everybody is suffering right now you guys are holding people's money," Bradshaw said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, its a good idea to buy ticket insurance, use a credit card to dispute charges and double-check the policy of the venue and seller. This is needed just in-case a pandemic is not covered with the plan. Bradshaw is willing to wait until the fall to see Alan Jackson, but she's hoping that other fans will catch a break.

"People need their money to be able to eat to pay for their housing things like that at this time. Obviously concerts and events are not a number one priority. I just hope that people can get their money back because they need it right now,"Bradshaw said.

Better Business Bureau information--

https://www.bbb.org/article/tips/13986-bbb-tip-buying-tickets

https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/21725-bbb-tip-what-to-do-if-an-event-is-cancelled-by-a-pandemic

To file complaints--

https://www.natb.org/file-a-complaint

Ticketmaster refund guidelines--

https://help.ticketmaster.com/s/article/How-do-I-get-a-refund?language=en_US

