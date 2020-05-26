Families try to strike a balance on Memorial Day at Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Today was the first holiday under a new normal. Stay-at-home orders have been lifted, but officials still strongly recommend following CDC guidelines.

Many families chose to spend the day at Reid Park. They were mostly in small groups with plenty of space between them.

“We just woke up this morning we wanted to have a family day,” said Adam Alvarez. “It’s Memorial Day, we wanted to get out of the house and we obviously haven’t been out in a while.”

Alvarez says his family has been extra careful staying home and protecting their 6-month-old daughter from potential exposure to the coronavirus. Today they tried to make the most of their holiday, wiping down a picnic table and throwing the football around.

“I think it’s very important. It brightened up our day. We are all in good moods and good spirits to be out here. It’s great.”

Shaded areas seemed to serve as natural boundaries for social distancing.

Most were in smaller family groups and some chose to meet up with friends.

“My friend Olivia, her birthday was yesterday, Angel and Jerry and my mom Caroline,” said teenager Maria McArthur.

The group’s chaperone said the brightness of the park was darkened by off-limit picnic areas and barbecues.

“It should all be open including the pool so we can return to exercising,” said Caroline McArthur.

Despite differences in opinion around the park, Alvarez says it appears people were able to find a balance between living life and pandemic precautions.

“It’s nice to see everyone is taking this thing serious too there is a bunch of small groups everywhere I think that’s awesome you know.”