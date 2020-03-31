Menu

Coronavirus

Families adapt as schools close through end of school year

Posted: 7:28 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Deepen commitment to online learning
TUCSON, Ariz. - A few hours before his stay at home order, Governor Ducey announced he will keep the schools closed through the end of the school year. Instruction will continue---the announcement requires an even deeper commitment to online instruction at home.

At Cholla High School, parents and students lined up for loaner laptops loaded with software to help them keep learning from home. Seniors throughout the district will get computers first, younger students are to get them soon after

The program is for homes without computers already. TUSD has made arrangements with internet providers to get the computers online at no charge through the end of the school year.

Jimena Durazo expected schools to close through the end of the year. She says she’s working and trying to keep five kids at home on track. .

“It’s been a little difficult, a little bit more of everything. Of course, the kids anxious to get out. A little bit more of food, electricity, a little bit more of everything, in the meantime to get out a little early to make sure they’re okay.”

Cholla student Jorge Bustamante says the laptop will be a big help but he’s worried the virus response will rob him of something he worked hard for.

“I’m a senior and I really wanted my graduation to be special. I wanted to graduate with friends and everything but I’m guessing we’re not going to be having this anymore.”

He was glad to hear TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo is promising graduations even if they’re delayed.

Cholla Principal Frank Armenta says communication has kept the school community together and the computers should help.

“I just want to let parents know that you know please be patient and take care of one another and we'll see you in the fall.”

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.