Extreme weather conditions delay COVID-19 vaccines to Arizona

Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 20:05:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to extreme weather conditions in other parts of the country, this week's COVID-19 vaccines to Arizona will be delayed.

Some local health departments had to cancel appointments, the Arizona Department of Health Services said. As of right now, there are enough Pfizer doses for state sites and other sites administering Pfizer to continue conducting vaccinations without interference.

ADHS says it will continue to monitor conditions.

