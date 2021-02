TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County is experiencing delays in its vaccine shipment this week.

According to a tweet, the county's shipment of Moderna COVID-19 shots will not arrive on time due to weather conditions on the east coast.

"Due to the delayed vaccine shipment, your Wednesday, Feb. 17 appointment will be moved to Saturday, Feb 20 at the same time," the county said.

Vaccines will be given at the Nogales Recreational Center (1500 N. Hohokam Drive).