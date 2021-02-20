Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Wallpaperflare
school-books-young-adult-education.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-20 17:47:57-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Enrollment at U.S. community colleges has plunged 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to The National Student Clearinghouse, which says community colleges were hit the hardest for enrollment among all types of colleges.

Four-year universities fared better than many had expected, with only a slight enrollment decrease.

There are myriad reasons for the community college downturn.

Fewer freshmen are enrolling and some are delaying college until campuses fully reopen.

But the pandemic has also taken a heavy toll on older adult students.

Many lost jobs or have no time for their own schooling as they supervise their children's online classes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.