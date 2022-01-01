Embry Health seeing record appointments, record positivity rates

PHOENIX — Embry Health, a COVID-19 testing network that has dozens of locations across Arizona is seeing record number of tests daily and positivity rates.

As of December 30, the Embry Health COVID-19 dashboard shows that they have a 31.1% positivity rate of the tests conducted.

Raymond Embry, the CEO of Embry Health said on Friday that as we head into 2022 we could see longer wait times at some testing sites, “especially with New Year's Eve tonight and the exponential increase I absolutely anticipate some sites will have anywhere from one hour to three hour waits.

Embry Health will have nine testing locations on New Year's Day:

Peoria Sports Complex (SCX)- 16101 N. 83 rd Ave, Peoria

Ave, Peoria Estrella Mountain C.C. (EMCC)- 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale

Phoenix College (PCX)- 3100-3148 N 11 th Ave Parking, Phoenix

Ave Parking, Phoenix Metro Center (MTC)- 9803 N. Metro Pkwy, Phoenix

Chaparral Business Center (CBC)

Mesa C.C. (MCC)- 1833 W Southern Ave, Phoenix

Poston Butte H.S. (PBH)- 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

South Price Rd (SPR)- 3350 South Price Rd, Tempe

Chandler-Gilbert C.C. (CGCC)- 2626 E. Pecos Rd, Chandler

Embry has seen a record number of tests with nearly 25,000 people on Tuesday, December 28.

In a release, Embry writes that they hope to have an additional 100 testing sites across the country by the end of January.