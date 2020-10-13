Eli Lilly pauses COVID-19 antibody trial 'out of an abundance of caution'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is pausing its trial of antibody treatment for coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution.”

It’s unclear exactly what happened to prompt the company to pause its trial.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly,” a statement from Eli Lilly reads. “We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment.”

The trial, according to CNN, is a combination of two lab-engineered immune system proteins called monoclonal antibodies. It would be used to treat severely ill patients who have coronavirus.

CNN said it is similar to the treatment made by Regeneron that was given to President Trump earlier this month.

This story was first reported by Matt McKinney at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.