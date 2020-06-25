Ducey to give 3 p.m. update on COVID-19 in Arizona

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday on the state's efforts against COVID-19.

Governor Ducey will be joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire.

This is the first COVID update since Ducey gave permission for all local governments to implement individual mask mandates.

Today, health officials in Arizona said that the state has fewer than 200 ICU beds available.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 63,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.