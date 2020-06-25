Fewer than 200 ICU beds available in Arizona as state reports more than 60,000 coronavirus cases

Menu

Arizona has fewer than 200 ICU beds available as state health officials report more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus in Arizona.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday morning, there are 63,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

State data shows that coronavirus tests statewide are coming back at an 8.9% positive rate.

So far, 1,490 people are said to have died from coronavirus in Arizona.

There are 198 Adult Intensive Care Unit beds available in the state, or 12%, as of Wednesday, state data shows. There are currently 1,495 ICU beds, or 88%, in use.

Forty-six percent of the state's ventilators are in use, with 900 ventilators free for patients who need them.

