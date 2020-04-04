Ducey issues order allowing veterinarians to examine pets, animals through telemedicine

TUCSON, Ariz. — Following the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Doug Ducey earlier this week, pets and animals will now be examined by veterinarians through 'telemedicine," assuring pet owners don't need to leave the house.

According to a press release from Gov. Ducey's office, this new executive order allow veterinarians to provide medical services to animals, and this also prevents vets from charging more for telemedicine than for an office or in-person visit.

Even as we physically distance, we want to ensure that pet owners and livestock producers can access the resources they need to properly care for animals. This order allows veterinary professionals to carry out their commitment to caring for Arizona animals, including house pets and farm animals, while Arizona residents practice physical distancing and limit time away from home. Gov. Ducey

The EO remains in effect throughout the duration of the state’s Public Health Emergency.

According to the press release, under the order:

The use of telemedicine may be used by licensed veterinarians in Arizona;

The Arizona State Veterinary Medical Board may establish reasonable requirements and parameters for telehealth services, including recordkeeping, but such requirements and parameters may not be more restrictive or less favorable to providers than are required for veterinary medical services delivered in-person;

Veterinary providers cannot charge more for a telemedicine visit than they would for an in-person visit.

This will allow vets to continue to offer their services and duties to Arizona animals through veterinary telehealth including; telephone and video calls all while minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19.

