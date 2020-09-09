Ducey extends Enhanced Surveillance Advisory to track impact of COVID-19, influenza

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday extending the 'Enhanced Surveillance Advisory' for COVID-19, and include additional influenza reporting requirements for health care facilities.

In March, the enhanced surveillance advisory initiated by EO 2020-13, enforced hospitals, testing laboratories and other health care facilities to report information regarding COVID-19 cases, capacity and more, according to a news release from Gov. Ducey's office. Today the order extends reporting requirements -- enhancing the ability of Arizona Department of Health Services to react to COVID during flu season this year.

“Our team remains committed to doing everything we can to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement. “The enhanced surveillance advisory has been critical to our awareness of COVID-19 in Arizona, allowing us to understand the situation throughout the state and respond effectively.”

The order requires hospitals in Arizona to report daily stats on staff resources, ventilator supply, ICU bed availability, inpatient bed availability, PPE supply amount and medical supply levels.

Arizona hospital reporting requirements for influenza include:



Number of inpatient influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;

Number of ventilators in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;

Number of ICU beds in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza; and,

Number of influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza seen in the Emergency Department per day.

“COVID-19 and influenza season pose a dual threat to Arizona this year,” Governor Ducey said in a statement. “That’s why it is so important to get your flu shot and continue making responsible choices, such as masking up and staying physically distant. We are committed to keeping Arizonans healthy and safe throughout influenza season, and we will continue our state’s around-the-clock efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.”

