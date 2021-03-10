Menu

Ducey encourages vaccination, sorry for registration woes

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:10:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official say they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology Tuesday to a man who said on a telephone town hall that vaccine registration has been "a real disaster."

Ducey says "this has been a bumpy time" but has worked to increase computer capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium.

Ducey and Christ fielded more than two dozen questions, many about how to get vaccinated or whether someone should get a shot with their specific health conditions.

