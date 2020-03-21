Ducey announces shipment of medical supplies for Arizona health care professionals

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday a shipment of medical supplies for Arizona health care professionals from the Strategic National Stockpile.

According to a press release from Gov. Ducey's office, the shipment includes 440,000 personal protective equipment, which will be delivered to county health departments to provide to local hospitals and medical professionals to treat patients and focus on COVID-19 outbreak.

“This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more — and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak," Ducey said.

The shipment includes:



60,900 N95 masks;

244,000 surgical face masks;

26,208 face shields;

22,200 surgical gowns;

102 coveralls;

And nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.

The shipment exhibits 25 percent of Arizona's share of the SNS.

Arizona Department of Health Services also requested additional shipment from SNS.