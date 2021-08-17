Ducey announces $163M in grants available to schools without mask, vaccine mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced $163 million in grants available to Arizona schools Tuesday, but there's a catch.

In a news release, the governor's office says the $1,800-per-pupil grants are only available to district and charter schools that "follow all state laws and remain open for in-person instruction" through the entire school year.

The move comes as districts across the state openly defy a law passed by the legislature and signed by the governor earlier this year that prohibits mask requirements in schools. In southern Arizona, that includes the Tucson Unified School District, Amphitheater School District, Nogales Unified School District and Catalina Foothills Unified School District, so far.

The law also forbids schools from treating vaccinated an unvaccinated students differently, forbidding schools from requiring or incentivizing students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Some Southern Arizona school districts to require masks starting Aug. 17

In a court ruling Monday afternoon, a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge ruled that the legislature's ban on mask mandates doesn't take effect until 90 days after the legislative session, as do most other laws. That would make the mask mandate ban effective starting Sept. 29.

The governor says the $163 million comes through funding from the federal government passed in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year.

RELATED: Education groups sue Arizona over mask mandate ban

KGUN 9 has reached out to southern Arizona school districts with mask mandates for comment but hasn't yet heard back.