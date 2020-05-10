Menu

Andrew Harnik/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Dr. Fauci to self-quarantine after White House coronavirus cases
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-09 21:07:06-04

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of America’s leading infectious disease physicians and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN and CBS News he will do a “modified” self-quarantine.

Dr. Fauci’s decision to self-quarantine comes after two White House staffers, an unidentified valet to the president, and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus late this week. Miller is also the wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Dr. Fauci is doing a modified self-quarantine as he had a “low-risk” contact with the White House staffer who tested positive this week. By performing a modified self-quarantine, he will mostly work from home. If he is requested to attend the White House or Capitol Hill, he told CNN he would wear a mask and take precautions.

CNN also reported that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and CDC Director Robert Redfield will also self-quarantine after possibly be exposed to someone with the virus.

Fauci noted to CNN that he had been tested for the virus yesterday, with a negative result.

