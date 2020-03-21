Douglas, Nogales expand safety precautions amid COVID-19

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — The cities of Douglas and Nogales are continuing to expand the approach to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

City of Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe has expanded the local emergency proclamation to follow Gov. Ducey's order issued Thursday.

The expansion of the proclamation is due to the first COVID-19 case reported in Cochise County to include the closure of all bars, gyms, fitness centers, exercise studios, and other similar facilities.

There are no known cases in the city of Douglas, but the city is taking safety precautions to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

The decision applies to all City events and programs scheduled through March 31.

City Hall will be closed to the public indefinitely starting Monday. Other closed city facilities are the library, the aquatic center, visitor center and all city parks.

The city will monitor the situation to add any new measures if needed, according to Mayor Robert Uribe office.

And now here is what city of Nogales if doing:

The city of Nogales is holding a special meeting Saturday to consider an ordinance that will limit the operations of bars, movie theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs, and restaurants.

The City encourages residents to continue supporting local businesses.



There are a number of ways that residents can still shop their favorite spots and offer support to local businesses, while practicing social distancing.



- Order Delivery or Curbside Pick Up. Many local food establishments offer curbside and delivery options.



Call ahead to see if you can get your favorite food delivered or picked up.



In addition, there are a number of food delivery services such as GrubHub that deliver food from local businesses. Walmart offers pickup options daily from 11:0AM to 7:00PM. Residents can order up to 2 days in advance.



Purchase Gift cards or Gift Certificates. Choosing to invest in a future purchase can give local business owners a stream of revenue and help them during this time.



- Shop Online or on Social Media. Local businesses may have limited hours during this time, but customers may be able to continue shopping online at their favorite spots. Check if your favorite spot has an online or social media account you can shop from.



- Reschedule instead of Canceling. Knowing that demand for goods and services still exists can greatly help local businesses make critical decisions during this time.



- Skip the Refund. If you missed a local event or experience, consider writing it off as a donation instead of asking for your money back



- Tip for service. Many servers have had their hours cut or are facing layoffs. Consider increasing your tip to help your neighbors in the service industry.



- Leave a positive review or follow their social media. Many businesses have a social media page. Click Like or Follow to support your favorite spots. Leave a positive review on Google or Yelp to let everyone know about the great food you had delivered or the item you ordered online

The city is monitoring the situation and will coordinate with local, county, state, and federal officials.

