Dollar General's first hour for seniors only, locations to begin closing an hour early

Posted: 6:35 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 21:35:46-04
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo the Dollar General store is pictured in Luther, Okla. Dollar General reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Dollar General announced that starting on Tuesday, the first hour of shopping will only be open to seniors. The company also announced that locations will begin closing an hour earlier to give employees a chance to clean and restock.

The announcement comes as store shelves nationally are running low of some supplies amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

Seniors are considered particularly at risk to the symptoms of coronavirus.

"Dollar General remains committed to providing customers and employees with a safe, clean and pleasant shopping environment at all stores and seeks for customers to feel confident when shopping," Dollar General said.

